A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Nikola Jokic is without a doubt one of the greatest big men to ever pick up the basketball. The fact that the Denver Nuggets superstar is currently the defending back-to-back league MVP is a clear testament to this notion. Be that as it may, more than a few folks out there believe that his defense can be considered a bit of a chink in his armor.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is not one of those people. As a matter of fact, the veteran shot-caller has decided to blatantly call out anyone and everyone who continues to criticize Jokic’s prowess on the defensive end. Coach Malone did not hold back:

“Hatchet jobs are made about Nikola’s defense,” Malone said, via Nuggets reporter Harrison Wind. “I don’t know who’s paying some of these people to write these articles. They’re just so one-sided.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Needless to say, coach Michael Malone likes what he sees from his star big man when it comes to his defense. Malone is also having none of the narratives dictating Jokic’s lack of effectiveness on the defensive end. In his mind, anyone who claims that Jokic is not a defensive asset for the Nuggets simply has an ulterior motive against the five-time All-Star.

It’s hard to argue against Malone’s claim here, at least about Nikola Jokic’s defense. After all, this man wouldn’t be in contention for his third consecutive MVP title if he were a liability on the defensive end. Then again, Malone’s allegation about the alleged hatchet jobs is an altogether different story.