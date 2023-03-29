A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Denver Nuggets are keeping their foot on the gas as the regular season winds down. At the moment, they are still three games ahead of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 1 seed in the West. Denver has matched the Grizzlies’ seven-game winning streak with a four-game winning run of their own as they look to secure the top spot in the conference.

The Nuggets might be facing a conundrum on Thursday, though, with Nikola Jokic popping up on the injury report. Denver plays the first night of a back-to-back set on Thursday, and it sounds like the reigning back-to-back MVP is headed for a night off.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Pelicans

At the moment, Jokic has been listed as questionable to play due to a calf injury. The official diagnosis is tightness in his right calf, which on paper, does not sound overly serious. Perhaps the Nuggets just want to give their superstar big man a night off on Thursday. After all, the last time Jokic sat out a game was on February 5th, which was also during a back-to-back set.

The Nuggets are scheduled to face off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, and it’s likely that Jokic will be available for that one. If Denver ends up winning both games, then they should be able to secure the No. 1 seed in the West with just five games remaining in the regular season. At this point, the top spot is theirs to lose.