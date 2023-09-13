The NBA offseason is a time to relax a bit after investing so much time and energy in your game and team's success. Denver Nuggets superstar and NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic has thoroughly enjoyed being back in Serbia. The party rolled on when the national team returned home after a praiseworthy FIBA World Cup showing.

A shirtless Jokic was celebrating and singing with the Serbian squad, who just fell short against Germany, in what looked to be a lively club or bar. This is not the first time the champion has danced the night away. He has fully embraced his culture, losing himself in Serbian music and merriment.

Nikola Jokic celebrating with the Serbian national basketball team 😅🔥 (via @_arhivator) pic.twitter.com/wcXv45Qass — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2023

The 28-year-old has done an excellent job separating his personal life from his basketball one. Although he will sometimes showcase his dry sense of humor while playing for the Nuggets, Jokic is rarely animated. Not every player can contain their enthusiasm until after the season concludes, but the two-time MVP apparently prefers to wait until the job is done to unleash his wild side.

Nikola Jokic will not have many more opportunities to soak up the Serbian nightlife until the 2023-24 NBA campaign starts. Denver's training camp begins at the end of September, so he is probably looking to make the most of his remaining stay in his beloved home country.

Future opponents would be wise not to expect this type of jovial nature on the court. Jokic is likely to be all business when he and the Nuggets defend their title, starting on Oct. 24 versus the Los Angeles Lakers.