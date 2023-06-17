With all of Serbia still waiting for native son and Denver Nuggets savior Nikola Jokic to return, his hometown of Sombor is making sure he receives a hero's welcome when he finally does arrive.

A billboard in Nikola Jokic's hometown of Sombor, Serbia welcoming home the Finals MVP 🇷🇸 (via @SerbsInSports) pic.twitter.com/4rIDZxqIng — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2023

Jokic's delay is bit of a surprise given how adamant the NBA Finals MVP was about immediately heading back home after the Nuggets ousted the Miami Heat in five games to win their first championship. Plans changed, though, as the 28-year-old wholeheartedly embraced the good vibes in Denver's victory parade. In fact, the soft-spoken Serb was as animated in public as most fans have seen.

The party unexpectedly rolled into Las Vegas, a city already glowing with their own championship glow after the Golden Knights claimed the Stanley Cup in the just their sixth-year of existence. Jokic and several of his teammates appeared to be having a good time, as the big man danced the night away. Presumably, his next stop will be Sombor, where his horses anxiously await.

While not much is obviously known of his private life, Nuggets fans have been able to learn some of what makes Nikola Jokic tick. His passion for horse racing and close bond with his unique and brazen brothers have made him a standout personality in the NBA. Loyalty, humor, endless accolades and an NBA ring more than warrant the construction of a billboard.

Serbia is celebrating a lot of history lately, with tennis player Novak Djokovic earning Grand Slam No. 23- the most all-time- last Sunday in the French Open Final. Now it is Jokic's turn to bask in the national pride. Assuming of course, there is not an impromptu trip to Disney World or something.