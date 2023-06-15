It didn't look like Nikola Jokic wanted to celebrate in Denver after his Nuggets won their first-ever NBA championship title on Monday night, preferring to go home to Serbia — but it seems like he completely changed his mind during Thursday's parade.

“You know that I told that I don't want to stay on parade,” Jokic said with a smile while the Denver crowd rained down MVP chants on him. “But I f**king want to stay on parade. This is the best.”

Obviously, the admission drew raucous cheers from both the massive crowd on hand and his teammates on stage. Clearly, the playoff Most Valuable Player is enjoying himself on Thursday afternoon.

After being told after Monday's Game 5 win against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena that the parade wouldn't be for three days, he had a virally upset reaction to the news.

“I need to go home. I mean, we succeed in our jobs, and we won the whole thing. It's an amazing feeling. But like I said before, it's not everything in the world,” Nuggets' Nikola Jokic said at the podium just moments after the monumental victory.

It's great to see that the Serbian has changed his tune and is enjoying himself in downtown Denver and celebrating a well-earned victory with his teammates before he likely flies home to Europe this weekend.

Admittedly, the parade looks absolutely electric, with fans and players alike celebrating accordingly after breaking a 47-year drought and bringing a second straight championship to the Mile High City after the Colorado Avalanche won the NHL's Stanley Cup last year.