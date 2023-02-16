Nikola Jokic is going for history. The Denver Nuggets superstar center has the chance to win three straight MVP awards. Current voting patterns suggest that, with roughly a third of the season left, he is in a great position to make it happen.

In the latest MVP straw poll from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Jokic has a sizable lead over other superstars and secured 77 of the 100 first-place votes. Previously, he ranked fifth but has made a run to the top thanks to incredible play and injuries to other MVP candidates shrinking the field.

As the All-Star break approaches, Nikola Jokic is doing everything an MVP candidate should. His stats are unbelievable, as he averages 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the field, 39.1 percent from deep and 82.2 percent from the free-throw line. The Nuggets’ 41-18 record has them firmly placed atop the Western Conference.

Awarding Jokic the MVP for three consecutive seasons would put him in the company of all-time greats like Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Larry Bird. It’s a super exclusive list that would suggest Jokic is truly among the all-time legends.

While winning the MVP award again would make his already great legacy even better, Jokic’s real work comes in the playoffs after losing in the first round last season and the second round in the year prior. The Nuggets have to start winning in the playoffs more for fans to truly see Jokic as one of the greats.