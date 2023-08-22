Bruce Brown was one of the more highly coveted free agents during NBA free agency, and Denver Nuggets fans truly believed he was going to be returning following a championship season. Unfortunately for Nuggets fans, Bruce Brown ultimately signed with the Indiana Pacers, but he made sure to shout out his special bond with Denver before he officially leaves for Indiana.

"ALL LOVE ❤️ BRUCIE B OUT!!" NBA champion Bruce Brown says goodbye to his Denver Nuggets teammates, coaches, and the fans on his IG 👋 pic.twitter.com/1bsZNTUxV9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

Bruce Brown starts by thanking his Nuggets teammates and coaches for the incredible year that just transpired in Denver. He goes on to shout the fans and all of the friends he made in the city of Denver, and culminates his love letter by signing off.

In a season where the Nuggets won their first NBA Finals in franchise history, Brown undoubtedly was a fan favorite. He became this by being an outstanding role player off of the bench and being a consistent spark when the Nuggets needed it. This was exemplified by his play during the NBA Finals where he had multiple stretches being the most important player on the floor for the Nuggets.

Brown is now set to play for the Pacers after signing a two-year contract worth $45 million. He joins a really young, exciting roster, and he will be a veteran presence with championship experience in the locker room. Pacers fans will look towards the love that Nuggets fans have for him and should be brimming with excitement.

Once the regular season begins, it will take some time to get used to seeing Bruce Brown in the Pacers gold and not the Nuggets blue. Nevertheless, he will have a massive fanbase either way.