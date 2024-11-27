ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nuggets visit the Jazz on Wednesday! The Nuggets have been inconsistent to start the year, while the Jazz have struggled. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Nuggets were seen as the best team in the Western Conference last year and had high expectations this year. However, they have started the year off inconsistent, alternating wins and losses. They have stars on the roster, such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but they need to find consistency; that is the key. This matchup against the Jazz could also be a big plus for them.

The Jazz have talent, but they are having a rough start to the season. Their main keys are in the frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen and John Collins. The Jazz have potential, and it helps that they have a very balanced offense. This is a massive opportunity for the Jazz to make a statement against a team as talented as the Nuggets. It would go a long way to try and win this game.

Here are the Nuggets-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Jazz Odds

Denver Nuggets: -9 (-112)

Moneyline: -405

Utah Jazz: +9 (-108)

Moneyline: +320

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: Altitude Sports/ Scripps Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets' offense has started the season playing very well. They score 117.5 points per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.2% behind the arc. Six Nuggets have hit over double digits in scoring this season. Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.7 points and 10.9 assists per game to start the year. The offense revolves around Jokic, but Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. need to do more to help him. Murray has been slow to start the season, with 17.8 points per game up to this point in the year. This offense should have a great matchup against a Jazz defense that has had a rough start to the year. This is a great matchup for Nikola Jokic and this offense, even on the road.

The defense for the Nuggets has had a rough start to the year. They are allowing 116.6 points per game, a field goal percentage of 47.1%, and they have a three-point field goal percentage defense of 35.5%. Nikola Jokic led in rebounds at 13.4 per game and has been the best rebounder up to this point in the year. Five Nuggets average at least one steal, with Jokic leading at 1.5 per game. Then, Peyton Watson leads the way in blocks for the Nuggets with one per game. This defense has taken a nosedive to start the year from where they were last year. The Jazz might have some success against this defense because of how slow of a start they have had, and the Jazz can score as well.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah offense is balanced and has a lot of potential, but they have started slow for the most part this season. Five players on the Jazz average over double digits in scoring. Lauri Markkanen is the best player on this roster and leads the team in scoring at 19.9 points per game. Then, in the backcourt, Keyonte George leads the way in assists at 5.7 per game. Lauri Markkanen makes this offense go, and he is the key. However, John Collins' athleticism is also huge for Utah's low-down. Then, Keyonte George is the floor general and makes things go in the backcourt. They have been inconsistent on offense but have balance if they can put it together. They have a decent matchup against this Nuggets defense because the Nuggets have struggled on defense in their own right. They can make this game a track meet and go score for score.

The Utah Jazz have struggled on defense this year. They allow 118.5 points per game, a 47.8% field goal percentage, and they allow 36.4% from behind the arc. Walker Kessler is the best rebounder on the team and leads the way at 10.6 per game. He is also the leader in blocks at 2.8 per game and just ahead of Taylor Hendricks, who has 1.3 per game. Three players also average at least one steal, with Hendricks leading at 1.7 per game. This defense has struggled, and an offense as good as the Denver Nuggets will take advantage. They have players to match up, but they could be in for a long day.

Final Nuggets-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are the better team in this game. The Jazz are having a rough season, and the Nuggets should take advantage. Aaron Gordon is out for the Nuggets, and Jordan Clarkson is out for the Jazz. Clarkson's absence hurts Utah more. The key is Jokic against Markkanen down low. Jokic is better and should win out in the matchup. Thanks to Jokic, the Nuggets win and cover.

Final Nuggets-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -9 (-112)