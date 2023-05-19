The Denver Nuggets managed to pull off an exhilarating comeback win in Thursday’s Game 2 that, as a result, has them holding a 2-0 series advantage over the Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s Western Conference Finals. The packed crowd out at Ball Arena was truly electrifying, however, the attendee who has seemingly drawn the most attention is NFL legend, Peyton Manning.

Sitting courtside for the Nuggets game, the former Denver Broncos star quarterback was caught on camera reacting to the outcome of Game 2 while Lakers superstar LeBron James passes by on his way back to the locker room.

Peyton Manning after Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 👏 pic.twitter.com/KA90BE48qR — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2023

Since surfacing, Twitter members have gone about and turned Manning’s reaction into a trend, with one user retweeting the clip and calling the Hall of Famer out for his Dadisms.

“Hits five or six different Dad moves in 10 seconds, incredible,” wrote one fan.

Another user took notice of his choice of appeal on the night.

“Please tell me he’s wearing white New Balances,” another fan wrote.

Others were quick to jump to the conclusion that Manning’s reaction was a sign that he had placed, and subsequently lost bets on Game 2 between the Nuggets and Lakers.

“When u lose that 6 leg by one but u finna drop yo whole check on bets tomorrow 😭😭,” a fan wrote.

A resident of Colorado now during his post-NFL days, Peyton Manning is frequently in attendance at Nuggets games during the NBA season. Hopefully, should the series head back to Denver for a Game 5, the internet will be treated to more wholesome content involving the now-retired football star.