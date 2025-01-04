On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets faced the San Antonio Spurs. Coming into Denver was one of the hottest young phenoms in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama. The Nuggets faced the tall task of figuring out how to defend the Spurs' talented big man.

As much as Denver tried to defend Wembanyama, the Nuggets couldn't minimize the damage. Not only was Wembanyama bullying players in the paint, but he was landing long-range threes all night. In the end, Wembanyama would have the last laugh, as the Spurs would edge out the Nuggets 113-110.

Peyton Watson, who was tasked with guarding Wembanyama at various points throughout the game, was very complimentary of the Spurs' big man.

“He's a really, really, really, really, really good player on both ends of the ball,” said Watson. “It showed tonight. He helped his team win a ball game tonight. Super good player, I respect it.”

Victor Wembanyama carves up Nuggets' defense

As much as the Nuggets and Spurs traded blows offensively throughout the game, in the end, the Nuggets simply didn't have an answer for Wembanyama. He would end the game with 35 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and shot 66.7% from three-point range.

Postgame, Watson was asked by Altitude Sports' Vic Lombardi if he was aware Wembanyama had that kind of range shooting. Watson nodded his head, fully aware of Wembanyama's shooting abilities.

“Anybody who has been watching him since he's been in the league, or even before that, knows that he can shoot from pretty much anywhere. … He's been hitting shots like those for a long time, since before he was in the league. Definitely knew he had the range, just there’s nothing you can do to stop an eight-foot guy from shooting half-court.”

Prior to tipoff, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone also was very complimentary of Wembanyama, even going as far as saying that it's ‘scary' how good he is this early in his career.

“What he’s doing right now, I think he’s coming off a month of December that’s never been done before,” Malone said via The Denver Post. “And it’s fun to watch a great player continue to get even better — which is scary at the same time.”