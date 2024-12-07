ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards battle as the Nuggets attempt to get back on track after a rough start to the year. It's a good time to do it, as they play the Wizards with an abysmal 2-18 record. They are the worst team in the league and haven't won a game since the fourth one of the year. It has been a challenging few years for the Wizards, and they haven't had an easy time playing against the Nuggets. Denver has won six consecutive games and covered the spread in five of those six games. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Nuggets haven't had an easy schedule, but they feel they should be performing better than their 11-9 record suggests. Denver has lost six of their past ten games, with crucial losses against teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets are eighth in the Western Conference, which isn't good enough for a roster of this caliber.

The Wizards haven't lost their confidence, as evidenced by Alex Sarr's comments about his matchup with Nikola Jokic in this game. However, it has to be hard to keep the belief when they have lost 16 consecutive games and have covered the spread in just two of their last ten games. Their two covers, against the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, were also double-digit losses. It'll be hard for the Wizards to find a win to break the slump, as Malcolm Brogdon, Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert, and Saddiq Bey are all on the injury report.

Here are the Nuggets-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Wizards Odds

Denver Nuggets: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -800

Washington Wizards: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +550

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Wizards

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Altitude

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets' offense can substantially outperform the Wizards' defense in this matchup. The Wizards have the worst defense in the league, allowing 123.5 points per game. Washington ranks in the bottom five in almost every defensive category, while Denver ranks near the top in everything except three-point attempts. Denver's avoidance of the three-ball could cause problems for turning this game into a blowout, but there are no limits to how bad Washington can get.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets are near the bottom of the Western Conference playoff picture because of their poor defense. They rank 24th in the league with 116.8 points allowed per game, which includes ranking in the bottom ten like the Wizards. Washington is 2-16 because their offense is nearly as bad as their defense, ranking 28th in the league with 106.7 points per game. They only rank above the bottom ten in field goal attempts per game, so we could see some more shots fall for Washington against a poor defense.

Final Nuggets-Wizards Prediction & Pick

There won't be much defense in this game, and the Wizards' fast pace, combined with the Nuggets' poor defense, could see them score well above their season average. The Nuggets will have no problems scoring against the Wizards, but it's a bit concerning that Washington could get a backdoor cover. That's why we'll take the over in this matchup and hope the Wizards can catch their offensive stride.

Final Nuggets-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Over 230.5 (-110)