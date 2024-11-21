Russell Westbrook recently made history, becoming the first player to record 200 career triple-doubles. For years, Westbrook has shown his ability to make an impact on the floor in many different ways at the point guard position, and it feels like he's on a level all by himself.

Accomplishments like these bring out the GOAT debates, and Rashad McCants shared his take on Gil's Arena about why he thinks Westbrook is the greatest point guard of all time.

“By metric, that would make Westbrook the greatest PG of all time…. Four times he averaged a triple-double at the PG position,” McCants said.

“We talk about the double-double being the metric of highest from a point guard. So how can Westbrook be all the way up here at 200 triple-doubles? None of y'all can't reach him,” McCants continued. “Magic [Johnson], all y'all, you can't come back and get more triple-doubles than him, you can't come back and make it look better than him. He made it look so easy that we just stopped looking at it.

“Statistically, Russell Westbrook is the greatest point guard of all time.”

Westbrook definitely deserves to be in the conversation when talking about some of the best point guards in the league, but some will then start to bring championships into the debate, which wouldn't be fair to what he's been able to accomplish.

Russell Westbrook makes triple-double history

Russell Westbrook set the triple-double record against the Memphis Grizzlies, and after the game, he shared how it felt to accomplish the feat.

“I’m truly grateful to be able to play the game long enough to be able to do that,” Westbrook said. “But I’m also appreciative of the ones who came before me. And to be able to set the table, I’m grateful for that as well. Great night. My teammates made it easy for me and allowed me to go out and compete, and I’m grateful for the entire journey.”

Ironically, Westbrook is playing on the same team as the person who could potentially break his record in the future, Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets center is currently averaging a triple-double and playing at a high level once again, and it wouldn't be a surprise that in the future, he catches up with Westbrook.

For now, it's amazing to see what Westbrook has been able to do and continues to do every night, and he's not done racking up triple-doubles while he's playing.