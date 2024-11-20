Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic gets triple-doubles in his sleep, and is on pace to break his teammate Russell Westbrook's all-time record. Westbrook has 200 and Jokic has 136, but the 29-year-old Jokic has plenty of time to catch up to the 36-year-old Westbrook.

Westbrook sounded off about how it feels to be on the same team as the player looking to break his record, via Altitude TV's Katy Winge.

“It's good, man. Nikola is one of the best in the world,” the nine-time All-Star said. “Not one of, is the best in the world…Either one of us can take turns [getting triple-doubles] and be lucky enough to be able to do so. I'm grateful for the opportunity to play alongside him.”

Jokic, who missed Tuesday's NBA Cup win over the Memphis Grizzlies for personal reasons, is averaging 29.7 points on 56.3% shooting with 13.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists across 10 games this year. Westbrook, though, is still dangerous, as he recorded 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting with 14 assists and 10 rebounds off the bench against Memphis, securing his 200th career triple-double.

If Jokic and Westbrook do take turns having excellent performances this season, expect it to be a long one for opposing teams.

Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook are historic duo for Nuggets

Westbrook is the first player in NBA history with 200 triple-doubles, 19 more than Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson, whose record he broke in 2021. The one on Tuesday night was his first with Denver.

The 2017 NBA MVP sounded off on what the moment meant to him, via The Denver Post's Bennett Durando.

“I’m truly grateful to be able to play the game long enough to be able to do that,” the former MVP said postgame. “But I’m also appreciative of the ones who came before me. And to be able to set the table, I’m grateful for that as well. Great night. My teammates made it easy for me and allowed me to go out and compete, and I’m grateful for the entire journey.”

While Westbrook is past his prime, he's still a more than capable role player who is a perfect compliment to the beastly Jokic. The Grizzlies game was a reminder to the rest of the league that the Nuggets are still a force to be reckoned with even without their superstar.