Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart played only 16 minutes in Saturday's 134-121 loss to the Denver Nuggets, but Russell Westbrook still managed to raise the man's blood pressure. Footage from the game shows the future Hall of Fame point guard engaging in trash talk with his opponent, ultimately wearing him down.

Westbrook and Stewart were physical with one another, leading to some verbal insults being hurled. Westbrook repeatedly called the former Washington Huskies standout a “dumba***,” and eventually Stewart responded with an NSFW retort.

“Ill beat the f**k out of you,” he said, via Forbes' Joel Rush. Stewart was promptly assessed a technical foul, drawing a fired-up response from Westbrook and the animated crowd at Ball Arena.

The 2017 MVP's trademark intensity has been known to result in heated exchanges with players and fans in the past, and Stewart is not one to just let an offensive remark slide. Actually, there is history between these two.

Russell Westbrook has witnessed the fury of Pistons' Isaiah Stewart before

Stewart was bloodied by a LeBron James elbow during a 2021 game between the Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers, and he absolutely exploded. In a sequence that mimicked a WWE-style brawl, the 6-foot-8 Rochester, New York native bulldozed his way through security guards while attempting to get at Lakers players. Both he and Westbrook were restrained during the fracas (the latter was held back by his teammates).

Last year, Stewart punched then-Phoenix Suns player Drew Eubanks before a game and was arrested for assault. The charges were dismissed, but he was suspended three games. Hence, the 2020 first-round draft pick does not merely have a sharp tongue. Russell Westbrook is not typically deterred, either, however.

The two-time All-NBA First-Team selection feeds off emotion and tension. He prides himself on being relentless in all aspects of the game, which is something that Nuggets head coach Michael Malone appreciates. Westbrook's passion is carrying value in the Mile High City.

Although the team is navigating some inconsistencies (17-13), the 36-year-old is providing solid production in a supporting cast role. He is scoring 12.0 points on 43.4 percent shooting while also averaging 6.4 assists in 26.2 minutes per game for Denver. Streaky shooting is always a concern when it comes to Russell Westbrook, but his ferocity could be a key difference-maker on this roster.

He posted eight points, eight dimes and nine rebounds versus the Pistons, nicely complimenting the sterling efforts of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets are hoping for another straightforward victory when they face the Utah Jazz (7-23) on Monday, but fans should expect Westbrook's energy to remain high regardless.