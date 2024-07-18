NBA guard Russell Westbrook is set to join the Denver Nuggets after a buyout following a sign-and-trade deal for Kris Dunn involving the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. While Westbrook's move to join Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets might not be as groundbreaking as it would have been from 2016 to 2021, during which he averaged a triple-double for five seasons, it still adds significant experience to the team.

The former MVP is officially leaving the Clippers after two seasons, where he served both as a starter and a reserve. Westbrook also had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers for two years, the Washington Wizards in 2020-21, and the Houston Rockets in 2019-20.

The triple-double king with 199, is a solid addition for the Nuggets, potentially allowing Westbrook to finish his career in Denver. The Nuggets, aiming to return to the NBA Finals, won the championship in 2023 but were eliminated in the Conference Semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

A solid addition for the Denver Nuggets

Westbrook is not the MVP player like he used to be in 2016-17 and hasn't made an All-Star game since 2020, but he still remains as an offensive threat. Jokic, currently in his prime, could still benefit from learning a thing or two from the former MVP.

Russel Westbrook, who has topped the league in assists three times and averaged double-digit assists in five of his 16 seasons, will join the Nuggets behind starting point guard Jamal Murray. His role will likely focus on facilitating rather than being the No. 1 option

Though Westbrook has been more cautious with the ball in recent seasons and his assist numbers have declined from his prime, he remains highly effective. Playing alongside elite shooters like Jamal Murray, Justin Holiday, Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun, and Nikola Jokic, he will have numerous perimeter options compared to his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

The former MVP, Westbrook still has shades of the slasher that he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. With defenders focused on Aaron Gordon and Jokic, he can exploit opportunities driving to the rim, making cuts to the basket while Nikola Jokic delivers precise passes.

Russell Westbrook before joining the Nuggets

Although Westbrook is past his prime, he has averaged 18.8 points and 8.4 assists per 36 minutes over the past two seasons, primarily coming off the bench. During this period, he started in only 24.8% of his games. The Nuggets, who finished 22nd in bench net rating and 25th in bench scoring last season, could benefit from Westbrook's contributions.

Westbrook spent the majority of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who drafted him in 2008 when they were still the Seattle SuperSonics before the team relocated to OKC that same year. During his time with the Thunder, Westbrook reached the 2012 NBA Finals, won the MVP award for the 2016-17 season, and became the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, who pushed for Westbrook's addition to the team, is currently fourth on the all-time triple-doubles list with 130. In the 2016-17 season, Westbrook made history as the first player to average a triple-double in consecutive seasons.

That same year, Westbrook not only joined Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season, but also surpassed Robertson's single-season record of 41 triple-doubles, which had stood since the 1961-62 season.

Last season with the Clippers, Russell Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. In the playoffs, his numbers dipped to 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. The Clippers were eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks, losing the series 4-2.