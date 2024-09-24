Russell Westbrook may be deserving of his fair share of criticisms for his work on the court, but off of it, Westbrook continues to show that he is an upstanding citizen who would want nothing more than to give back to the community. Even though Westbrook is no longer playing for a Los Angeles-based NBA team following his move to the Denver Nuggets this offseason, he continues to be a pillar in the South Los Angeles community.

On Monday, the Nuggets guard unveiled the expanded Westbrook Academy in LA, which is now expected to serve “over 400 middle and high school students”. Westbrook partnered with L.A. Promise to open up the school to give plenty of kids an opportunity to receive education and be afforded opportunities they otherwise wouldn't have.

“Having grown up in Los Angeles, knowing the resources I didn’t have. And to have an opportunity to partner with L.A. Promise to bring something like this to South LA for their kids, for their families… What’s most important in education is our future,” Westbrook told Good Day LA, via ClutchPoints on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Part of quality education is giving students more holistic and comprehensive instructions. One of the Westbrook Academy's thrusts is mental health, which is an all-important issue that must be given more attention.

“There’s different parts of education that we’ve attacked here. Mental health is a huge part of our operation, our family services is a huge part of our operation. I just want to be able to bring something where kids come to school, enjoy, and have a fun and healthy learning environment,” Westbrook added.

Indeed, Russell Westbrook's stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers may have been short-lived, and they may not have ended on the best of notes, but he knows the kind of legacy he wants to leave in the community by investing in the next generation.

“I’m LA to the core and I want to represent LA wherever I go. To me, legacy is what you leave behind, not just for my family, but for the people you touch along the way, along your journey. And God has blessed me with this opportunity and platform to be able to do so. And I want to help as many people as possible,” Westbrook said, via FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook embraces new journey with the Nuggets

It's clear that time is running out on Russell Westbrook in his hunt for his first championship. Westbrook remains an athletic marvel, but the limitations of his game have made it difficult for his teams over the past few years to rely on him as one of their best players. With the Nuggets, however, Westbrook is going to take on the role of a spark plug off the bench, with Jamal Murray being the team's nailed-on starter at point guard.

It remains to be seen, however, just how impactful of a player Westbrook will be for the Nuggets. He is a playmaker first and foremost who loves to push the pace and get to the rim — a useful player to have coming off the bench. But in the most crucial parts of games, will the Nuggets be able to reel Westbrook's ego in and limit his role when his shot isn't falling?

Whatever the case may be, Russell Westbrook might be in the best position he's been in years to win big. The hope now is that he manages to make it work with the Nuggets.