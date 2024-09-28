The Denver Nuggets come into the 2024-25 NBA season having lost a key piece in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to free agency and the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets did add a few key players though in free agency including Russell Westbrook. In the days ahead of training camp, Westbrook spoke about why he believes that he might find success in Denver that he did not in his previous stops as per DNVR Nuggets.

“To be honest, (my skill set) it was unique, they just didn’t put me in position to be unique. I was in a position where I was playing, not my position,” Westbrook said. “Being able to be here, and Coach Malone allowing me to be able to use my speed, use my transition skill to be able to make other guys better, makes the game easy for everybody around me. And that’s what I love to do best.”

The Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook as a free agent following a contract buyout from the Utah Jazz. Westbrook was traded to the Jazz by the Los Angeles Clippers after opting into his contract earlier in the offseason.

Denver’s depth has taken a hit since their 2023 championship run. They lost Bruce Brown and Jeff Green to free agency and last season they just didn’t get enough consistent production from the supporting cast.

Russell Westbrook searching for title with Nuggets



Aside from internal development, the Nuggets are banking on Russell Westbrook being a key piece in returning to title contender status. The 16-year NBA veteran was their biggest offseason acquisition.

Westbrook chose to opt into his contract with the Clippers, but it was widely assumed that he would be on the move this summer. Sure enough, the Clippers sent him to the Jazz in a sign-and-trade that brought Kris Dunn to Los Angeles.

Once the Jazz bought out Westbrook’s contract, he signed with the Nuggets. It was the second time Westbrook had his contract bought out by the Jazz within the past couple of seasons. He was traded to the Jazz during the 2022-23 season by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season, Westbrook appeared in 68 games, including 11 starts, at a little over 22 minutes per game. He averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Westbrook provided the Clippers with a major energy boost each time he came into the game, and the team suffered from his loss when he sideline for a period due to a hand injury. But he was unable to make a consistent impact during the team’s first round loss in the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.