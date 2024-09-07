Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook posted a screenshot of a comment from his wife, Nina, where she defended him against criticism from former NFL safety Ryan Clark. On ESPN’s “Get Up,” Clark had made a negative comparison between Westbrook and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Nina Westbrook used Instagram to push back against the criticism her husband, Russell Westbrook faced after Ryan Clark’s comments. She voiced her frustration that Westbrook, currently with the Denver Nuggets, is being judged before the season even begins. Nina highlighted that both Westbrook and Lamar Jackson are remarkable talents, labeling them as “unicorns.”

Nina Westbrook defending her husband Russell from Ryan Clark's comments

“My goodness! Just as a basketball fan, we couldn’t even wait for the NBA season to start up before the Russell slander begins?” Nina said.

“The only comparison to be made between Russell and Lamar [is] that they’re both unicorns and amazing at what they do,” she continued.

Nina suggested that critics should wait to pass judgment until they see Westbrook perform on the court.

“Before you start hating on Russell, at least let the basketball season start and let him miss a layup or something first. I’m still enjoying the peace and the silence,” she said.

The NFL season opener took place on Thursday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson faced off throughout the game, but Mahomes' team secured the victory.

Ryan Clark's Russell Westbrook – Lamar Jackson take

On ESPN’s “Get Up,” Clark criticized Lamar Jackson by drawing a negative comparison to Russell Westbrook while discussing the game.

“Lamar Jackson, right now, is like Russell Westbrook, right?” Clark said.

“We watch Russell Westbrook throughout the regular season — and even in the playoffs — have these great statistical games, have this huge impact on what teams are doing. But you remember when he and Dame Lillard went head to head, and it got emotional. He couldn’t make a shot, right? Everything he was tryna aim — every time he was open, it was hittin’ the back of the iron,” he continued.

“It wouldn’t go in, and what did Dame Lillard do? At the end of the game, Dame Lillard side step, shot the 3, and he hit us with the [wave]. That’s the difference right now between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes,” said the former NFL safety.

The playoff series Clark mentioned was between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers during the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Lillard's Trail Blazers defeated Westbrook's Thunder in five games, with Lillard delivering a game-winning three-pointer in Game 5 to eliminate the Thunder.

Westbrook joining the Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent after departing from the LA Clippers and being waived by the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook bolsters the Nuggets' point guard position, filling the gap left by Reggie Jackson's move to Philadelphia and Collin Gillespie's transfer to Phoenix. He will back up Jamal Murray, who missed 23 games last season.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that Westbrook is expected to serve as a “spot-starter” for the Nuggets. Concerns about Murray's health persist, as he averaged only six points per game, with a 41.2% shooting rate from 2-point range and a struggling 14.3% from 3-point range during his Olympics stint with Canada.