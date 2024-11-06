Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has always been known for his fiery intensity on the court. However, off the court, he's proven to be a kind-hearted mentor to young players.

Westbrook, who is the second oldest player on the Nuggets, recently revealed that he thoroughly enjoys being in a veteran mentorship role.

“I love to see the growth,” said Westbrook. “I love to see mistakes. I love to see frustration. I love to see adversity. I love to see joy. I love to see the happiness. I love to see all the mixed emotion, because it's a part of the game.”

Westbrook currently leads a young Nuggets bench unit that is still trying to find their identity. As the unit continues to navigate the season, Westbrook took a bit of a philosophical approach, saying the growth of the young players on the court has just as much of an impact off the court as it does on the court.

“Understand it teaches you a lot about life,” said Westbrook. “Basketball is what we do, yes, but it also teaches you life skills, and allows you to if you have adversity throughout your own life, or personal life, what are you going to do? You either quit, you either point a finger, you can either look within, or you can ask for advice. There's a lot of different options to be able to look at. And I love to be able to be there, to be a person, to be a voice, somebody that can listen and be there for them. So I love the part of that process.”

Russell Westbrook settling into multiple roles with Nuggets

For the past few games, Nuggets starting point guard Jamal Murray has been sidelined with a concussion. Because of Murray's injury, Westbrook has been promoted to the starting lineup.

Westbrook was given his second straight start against the Toronto Raptors, and he truly shined. He would play 34 minutes, record 21 points, six assists, and six rebounds in the Nuggets 121-119 win.

Expand Tweet

The veteran point guard has also been putting on a defensive masterclass. In the Nuggets' prior game against the Utah Jazz, Westbrook would tally five steals. He would also have a key defensive stop against the Raptors when RJ Barrett threw up a potential game-winning three-pointer, but was heavily defended by Westbrook. The potential game-winning shot was agonizingly close to going in as it spun around the rim.

Despite how close the ball was to going in, Westbrook still felt confident in his defensive efforts.

“I was already running to the locker room,” Westbrook said postgame. “I thought I did a great job contesting. I actually tipped the ball, too. I didn’t think it was going in.”