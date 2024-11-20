The Denver Nuggets took on an intense interconference matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The Nuggets were tested early, but they eventually pulled away to win 122-110. Russell Westbrook had a huge performance off the bench, but things got heated in the third quarter between the veteran guard and a Grizzlies center.

The Nuggets led the Grizzlies by nearly twenty points with less than a minute and a half to go in the third quarter. Westbrook put a sharp move on Santi Aldama and blew past him for an easy layup, but Westbrook did not stop there. He turned and gave Aldama a stare for a couple of seconds before running back up the court, resulting in officials handing the guard a technical foul, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1859070267667919070

Russell Westbrook's play may have cost the Nuggets two free throws, but his overall efforts made the ultimate difference. He finished the matchup with a triple-double of 12 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Before Tuesday's game, Michael Malone gave Westbrook high praise for his unique energy:

“Being around Russell Westbrook every day is something that I have really enjoyed,” Malone said after the Nuggets' 105-90 win over the Grizzlies on Nov. 17, per Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints. “Because of the fire, the emotion, and the edge he brings each and every night.”

Dodson wrote about how Malone and Denver needed to give the Grizzlies a different look for their rematch. He said Memphis was too dialed in on Jamal Murray, so changing Westbrook's dynamic could be the key to allowing Murray more freedom.

Westbrook stepped up big time on Tuesday, and Murray did as well. Murray finished with 27 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Denver improved their record to 8-5 on the season, which places them fifth in the Western Conference standings. Can the Nuggets stay on their streak and keep climbing the conference?