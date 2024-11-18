The Denver Nuggets were missing Nikola Jokic (personal reasons) for the second consecutive game and again came up short in a 105-90 loss versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone might have to mix things up a bit in the rematch on November 19, which also has NBA Cup implications. Thankfully, there is an easy fix sitting on the bench. Russell Westbrook has been sensational since settling in next to Jokic but it might be time to side the future Hall of Famer into the starting lineup.

There are many reasons to believe Malone will consider the move. While the coach had “no news” on the Jokic family before the game, Malone did tell ClutchPoints enjoying new learning experiences with Westbrook on the roster.

“Being around Russell Westbrook every day is something that I have really enjoyed,” Malone said. “Because of the fire, the emotion, and the edge he brings each and every night.”

It might be time for the Nuggets to harness Westbrook's energy differently. Malone needs to give the Grizzlies a different look and allow Jamal Murray a bit more freedom. Memphis targeted Murray immediately in the November 17 matchup, making the former All-Star a one-dimensional non-threat. Murray finished with 13 points on six made shots (6-of-15 FGA) and six turnovers.

The Grizzlies won in a route while Ja Morant (hip) hung out on the sidelines. The Nuggets already bet that Westbrook's three-hour warmup routine professionalism will rub off on the young guys trying to carve out a career. Getting developmental minutes with Westbrook playing start minutes while Jokic and Aaron Gordon (calf strain) should pay off in a big way when the postseason starts.

Nuggets riding with Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray

So about that bet. Westbrook has been money in the bank over the past six games in a limited role (25.9 minutes per game). He is averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals/blocks per game. The Nuggets need another off-the-dribble ball-handling threat to alleviate pressure on Murray and Westbrook's outside shooting has been more than serviceable (45%) from outside the arc lately.

The Nuggets need a spark. Christian Braun, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson will be held accountable but the first part of rising to All-Star status is energy. Unfortunately, Strawther told The Athletic's Todd Jones that was not the case in the first of a two-games-in-three-days set against the Grizzlies.

“We’ve kind of had a helpless energy out there,” admitted Strawther.

That has never been the case for any team that allows Westbrook to set the tone, and Malone knows it. What better time to deploy something funky? The NBA Cup courts just help add to the visual dynamic, right? It's a low-risk move in a high-reward situation and the Nuggets need Murray back on track in a hurry.

“Obviously, we need Jamal. Especially when Nikola and Aaron are out, we need Jamal to be a guy that can lead us. And that’s not just on Jamal Murray. I can help him. I’m drawing up plays,” Malone explained. “No matter what we’re running and who we’re running it for, our screens and our ability to create space and separation have to be much-improved to get those guys better looks, and more clean looks.”

Murray is experiencing some growing pains while adjusting to the new team dynamic. The 27-year-old is posting just 17.3 points per game on 39.9% shooting from the field while hitting only 30.2% from three-point range. Inserting Westbrook into the starting lineup will at least give opponents like the Grizzlies something else to worry about on the scouting report.

If nothing else, it would allow Malone to see a new look, learn, and add it to the data points to consider before the NBA Playoffs begin.