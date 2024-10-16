Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone wasn't pleased with remaining winless after their defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Fast forward two days, Malone set the precedent loud and clear. He told Brendan Vogt of DNVR “I haven't seen it” when referring to a revenge mindset for the Nuggets.



This probably infuriates Malone, considering they lost in seven games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the semifinals. It was a back-and-forth series but the Timberwolves came out on top. After winning the NBA Finals the year prior, it wasn't the outcome Malone or any member of the Nuggets expected.



When the Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook, it gave them a competitive edge. However, it seems that Malone wants more from his guys, and for good reason. Although it's preseason, remaining winless isn't a welcome sight, especially when teams like the Suns, Timberwolves, and the Dallas Mavericks are continuing to rise in the conference.

Nuggets vibes are down with Michael Malone's quote

Both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic competed in the Olympics for their respective countries. Murray struggled mightily but Jokic dominated. Still, playing top-tier basketball over the summer and immediately heading into training camp can take a toll. Regardless, Malone wants to bring that championship-level intensity.

Denver also has one of the most competitive players and trash-talkers in Murray. He's always found a way to step up big and make tough shots in the biggest moments. After all, Murray hit two game-winners in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The competitive fire may not be there because of the preseason. It could also be because of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

It's not time to set the alarm just yet. However, there could be a cause for concern if the mentality doesn't change. Typically, Malone's intensity has trickled down to his players from Game 1, all the way to the NBA Finals. The preseason doesn't influence the regular season in any way. For example, in the 1993-94 season, the Houston Rockets were 0-8 in preseason. As the regular season and playoffs concluded, the Rockets won the 1994 NBA Championship.

While the Nuggets are unlikely to pull off that specific feat, it's certainly possible. They breezed through the 2023 playoffs and pulled a gentleman’s sweep on the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals. They've been to the big dance before and showed out. Malone hopes that Denver can get back to that pedigree but shouldn't worry too much, considering it's only the preseason.