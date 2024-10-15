Three games into the preseason, and the Denver Nuggets remain winless. While preseason games do not count and are a warm-up for the regular season, the Nuggets being without a win does not sit right with head coach Michael Malone.

On Sunday, the Nuggets lost to the Phoenix Suns 118-114. The final score was closer than the previous game, where the Nuggets were blown out by the Celtics 130-103 in Abu Dhabi.

One of the biggest gripes Malone had following the loss to the Suns was the Nuggets' poor perimeter defense.

“We dominated the glass, we dominated the paint, but we got our ass kicked from three,” Malone said. “Giving up 37 points in that third quarter was embarrassing. We’ve gotta be better.”

The Suns shot 23-of-50 from three-point range. Not only did the Nuggets poorly defend from three, but they also only shot 12-of-36 from behind the arc. Embarrassingly, the Suns nearly doubled the Nuggets in made three-pointers.

Nuggets looking tired early in preseason

It is only the preseason, but there is a bit of concern regarding the Nuggets' energy levels. Typically in the preseason, players are feeling refreshed and excited to get back to action after spending the offseason resting and rehabbing. Based on the three games the Nuggets have played, they look to be a step or two behind their opponents, and almost seem gassed.

“I don’t think we’re in great condition right now, and that’s one thing we talked about as coaches during the game,” said Malone. “Looked like some guys are just winded and a little tired out there. So that’s something that we can try to improve upon.”

Malone did attempt to challenge his starters, as he had them play a majority of the third quarter against the Suns.

“[I] tried to push their envelope a little bit,” Malone said. “That was probably a little bit hard on some of those guys. And then in practice, I think we can get up and down more. … The league has gotten so soft; everybody's afraid to condition and run. We have to.”

In defense of the Nuggets, though, the team did recently return from an overseas trip to Abu Dhabi. The long haul trip could still be having its effects on their bodies, and they're still working on getting their bodies back to normal.

The Nuggets will look to get back into the win column as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Tuesday.