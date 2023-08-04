The FIBA World Cup is back this summer and many stars from the NBA are preparing to represent their country on the world's stage. There are a handful of top talents who elect not to play in such international events due to concerns of injury, but these thoughts have not stopped Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic from representing his home country of Slovenia.

Unfortunately for Doncic, the injury bug found him once again, as he was forced to leave Slovenia's exhibition game against Greece on Friday due to some sort of leg injury.

Luka Doncic had to leave the game early in Slovenia's exhibition matchup vs. Greece after appearing to bump knees with Emmanouil Chatzidakis. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/ewi3zxgE69 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2023

While trying to fight through a screen, the Mavs' All-Star immediately pulled up and grabbed at his right leg/knee in pain after appearing to bang knees with his opponent. The team called a timeout, and Doncic had to leave the game early.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, this injury is of “no concern,” as Doncic left the game early as a precaution.

During this same game on Friday, Slovenia also lost Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar due to some sort of left knee injury following a dunk. After landing, Cancar immediately clutched at his left knee in pain and had to be carried off the court. His injury seems to be more serious than Doncic's.

Dallas' leader is coming off his best season in the NBA despite the team missing the playoffs this past year. In a total of 66 games, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor. The 24-year-old ranked second in the league in scoring and third in the league in triple-doubles (10), already cementing his spot as one of the greatest players in Mavs history in a short amount of time.

Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Doncic dealt with multiple injuries, including a left thigh injury that sidelined him on and off during the final month of the regular season. He also dealt with a left ankle sprain in the middle of the year.