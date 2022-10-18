Nikola Jokic’s preparations for the new season have faced a mini road bump. According to reports, the Denver Nuggets’ second unit has been taking care of business during scrimmage, defeating the starting unit on multiple occasions. Jokic was forced to address this matter in a recent interview, and the reigning back-to-back league MVP clapped back with a hilarious response.

Jokic was asked to provide an explanation as to why the starters kept on losing to the second unit in scrimmages. The Nuggets superstar did not seem to appreciate the question very much, so he decided to respond with some savagery (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I’m going to tell you right now, this is maybe the worst question you’ve asked me in seven years,” Jokic said. “How did they beat us? Because they beat us. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

Jokic dropped his epic clap-back with a smile on his face, which took the awkwardness out of the situation. The reporters were all laughing about it, and Jokic himself did not seem to take the question too seriously. Nevertheless, you can’t deny that he wasn’t overjoyed with having to answer such a loaded question.

For what it’s worth, though, this only goes to show that the Nuggets have a formidable bench this coming season. Veterans such as Ish Smith, Jeff Green, and DeAndre Jordan are all going to be key for Denver’s second unit, but so will young guns such as Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnnaji.

Then again, it’s still never a good feeling to lose, even if it’s just in practice. Just ask Nikola Jokic.