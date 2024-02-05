The Nuggets should have a quiet trade deadline, but it could be a nightmare if the Timberwolves or Thunder decide to make noise.

The Denver Nuggets are still the reigning and defending NBA Champions heading into the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, and they seem to be confident they can repeat. The Nuggets did lose two critical pieces in Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, but the franchise can still decide to pursue a couple of pieces who can play an effective 12-15 minutes in the postseason. Their first unit is set, and these five players will play over 30 minutes a night in the playoffs.

There are contests wherein the Nuggets look disinterested and out of sorts, but the rationale is that they know they can step on the gas anytime it is deemed necessary. Some may say they are boring to watch, but it is because they find ways to win even if the game is ugly. The Nuggets are not as serious about capturing the No. 1 seed as last year, but everyone knows they will be the favorites when the calendar turns to April.

For an organization like the Nuggets, it will likely be a quiet NBA trade deadline, but there can still be a scenario where there can be negative repercussions for their team.

Relying too much on the youngsters

The current problem of the roster of the Nuggets is that they are heavily reliant on their starting lineup. When one gets injured and misses a couple of games, the replacement of that person is not as talented as what is expected from a championship-contending squad. Even if that is the case talent-wise, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone manufactures ways to pull off incredible victories despite being undermanned.

The problem with this is when they compete with veteran-led franchises like the Los Angeles Clippers or Phoenix Suns. Christian Braun is a sophomore who has proven that he will not be afraid of the bright lights but giving substantial postseason minutes to someone like Zeke Nnaji, Julian Strawther, or Peyton Watson can be a risky proposition for their squad.

This trio has had their spurts of explosive play for the Nuggets, but it is different when the games are played in May or June already. In the playoffs, it has been evident for years that games can be won in a crucial run or two at any stretch so having these guys go up against the second unit of the Clippers can be an issue in a seven-game tilt.

Also, there might be games wherein the shot of Michael Porter Jr. or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is not falling, so Malone had the option of inserting Brown last year but now he does not have someone of that caliber off his bench.

Opponents fortify their roster

It is not only internally wherein problems may arise but their young competitors like the Minnesota Timberwolves or Oklahoma City Thunder have the combination of salary fillers and young assets to make a big splash before February 8. The Clippers and Suns still have the opening to strengthen their top eight or nine guys, so Denver must also be aware of the transactions these organizations will pursue.

If all these teams suddenly upgrade their roster, while the Nuggets remain stagnant, that is when additional issues may occur even if Denver is completely healthy heading into the playoffs. It is no secret these West powerhouses are building their lineup to exploit the weaknesses of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, so their front office must do the same if they want to keep the tag as favorites heading into the playoffs.