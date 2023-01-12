The Denver Nuggets could be without the two-time reigning MVP for Friday’s highly anticipated matchup with another Western Conference contender. Nikola Jokic is officially listed as questionable on the injury report for his team’s game against the LA Clippers due to management of a nagging injury to his right wrist.

Jokic originally suffered the injury in early October during a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He quickly underwent testing, with an MRI revealing “nothing sinister,” according to coach Michael Malone.

Jokic has certainly been no worse for wear since the regular season tipped off, his singular dominance chipping away at expectations of voter fatigue when it comes to MVP voting. The Serbian sensation is averaging 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and a career-high 9.7 assists per game while shooting 61.8% from the floor, also a personal best. Denver’s net rating is a whopping 24.9 points better with him on the floor, easily the best individual net on-off mark in basketball, per Cleaning the Glass.

Jokic has only missed three games so far, all in mid-November when he was in health and safety protocols. His right wrist definitely didn’t appear to be bothering him in Wednesday’s blowout win over the depleted Phoenix Suns, when Jokic dropped 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists on 10-of-15 shooting in just 28 minutes of play.

If Jokic unable to play against the Clippers, expect Zeke Nnaji and Deandre Jordan—in and out of Malone’s rotation of late—to get the lion’s share of minutes at center. Denver and LA tipoff from Crypto.com Arena at 7:00 p.m. (PST) on ESPN.