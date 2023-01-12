The Denver Nuggets are playing great basketball as the start of the new year takes its toll. The Nuggets are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as of today, and Nikola Jokic is a major part of it. Be sure to stay connected with our NBA odds series for more on betting around The Association.

The back-to-back MVP didn’t start out the season as the favorite, however, his play forces him to be in the conversation as arguably the league’s top center outside of Joel Embiid. The Joker is playing dominant basketball in a guard-driven league. He can score the rock from anywhere on the floor, is one of the game’s best passers (maybe ever at the position), and has the body size to rebound at a high level. It’s clear why the oddsmakers decided to move him up as the frontrunner.

He won the award the last two years. Many might not like it, but he will likely be a top-3 candidate once again. If Jayson Tatum and Luka Donic can keep up their dominant play, then it will likely be those three when it’s said and done. Many may want to pick a different winner like Tatum or Doncic, but you can’t ignore what the Joker is doing in Mile High City.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023 MVP Odds

Nikola Jokic: +270

Luka Doncic: +270

Jayson Tatum: +420

Giannis Antetokoumpo: +450

Joel Embiid: +1200

Kevin Durant: +1600

The Joker is averaging 24.9 points per game which is 16th in the league. He also puts up 11 rebounds (5th), 9.7 assists (3rd), and shoots 61.8% from the floor (8th). What can’t this man do? He is dealing with a wrist injury but should be healthy when it matters.

Expect Jokic to be alongside the frontrunners for MVP all season. It’s been going back and forth between him, Tatum, and Luka all season but once the end of the season comes, that’s when their elite play will matter.

I would consider investing in one of these three players before their odds get more expensive.