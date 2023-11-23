Before the Nuggets faced Paolo Banchero and the Magic, Nikola Jokic had some words for Michael Malone after his contract extension.

The Denver Nuggets just gave Michael Malone a bag after leading them to a Larry O'Brien trophy. Not being able to reach the peak of basketball immortality as a franchise surely makes them appreciate their Xs and Os mastermind. But, Nikola Jokic had something to say about his head coach before they faced a lethal Orlando Magic squad with Paolo Banchero at the helm, via Altitude TV.

“He doesn't talk to the players anymore. He changed a little bit but it's normal, that's what money does to people. But, we are going to figure it out,” was the hilarious call out by Nikola Jokic that would have surely had Michael Malone laughing.

The two along with Jamal Murray have formed the most lethal offense in basketball. The Nuggets are currently aiming for the best record in the Western Conference just like last year but the squads are tougher. Jokic, Murray, and Malone now have to deal with a stacked Boston Celtics squad, the insanely talented duo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and the new-look Los Angeles Clippers among others.

Before they are able to set foot on those goals, they first have to deal with the Magic. The two teams have a nearly identical record with one loss setting them apart. This is largely because of the breakout years that Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are having. But, this might be no match for one of the new highest-paid coaches in all of basketball.

Will the Nuggets improve to an eleven-win record after this game?