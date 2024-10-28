There's no question that NBA fans were quite disappointed to see the Denver Nuggets get eliminated in the second round last season. After winning the 2023 NBA championship, which was the franchise's first banner, the Nuggets were shocked by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals in seven games.

The early playoff exit certainly created a buzz, as the Timberwolves exposed the biggest weakness in the Nuggets tactics which was depth. Head coach Michael Malone often fields at least nine players in his rotation. By the time the second round came, it's safe to say that the Nuggets simply ran out of gas against a well-oiled Timberwolves team led by Anthony Edwards.

Heading into the 2024-2025 season, the Nuggets made some roster changes. However, they did also lose some key pieces in the process. They lost Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who were part of the team's NBA championship run in 2023. The Nuggets did sign former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and NBA veteran Dario Saric.

Just by looking at the roster on paper alone, the Nuggets still have some room for improvement in their personnel. Moreover, they can still make some roster adjustments for the 2024-2025 season. For this piece, let's take a look at three Nuggets trade candidates entering the 2024-2025 season.

If there's a player in Malone's rotation that could prove to be a valuable trading piece, it would be Michael Porter Jr. MPJ is a sharpshooter who can space the floor in catch-and-shoot situations. However, he's also shown some signs of inconsistency, especially in the postseason. As a result, trading away MPJ for a more established star could be the missing piece for the Nuggets' pursuit of a second NBA title.

Back in 2021, MPJ signed a lucrative five-year contract worth nearly $173 million, according to Spotrac. Although MPJ was part of the team that helped the Nuggets win a championship, he's also the most expendable player in the Nuggets' starting lineup. As a result, if Denver were to propose a trade for a big name in the market, it's safe to say that MPJ would be the Nuggets' best offer.

Any NBA fan knows that MPJ has been in the trade market for quite some time. Although the Nuggets have yet to pull the trigger, they're also maximizing the window of Jokic's MVP years. Should MPJ fail to contribute, don't be surprised if the Mile High squad actually lets go of their best perimeter shooter.

Zeke Nnaji

Standing at 6'9, Zeke Nnaji was originally a player who had Nuggets fans excited. The Nuggets drafted him out of Arizona in the first round with the 22nd overall pick at the 2020 NBA Draft. While he was a promising prospect, Nnaji hasn't exactly developed into a solid rotational player. Although he was part of the Nuggets team that won the NBA title in 2023, Nnaji was hardly a factor in their championship run.

Given that Nnaji is hardly being utilized in Malone's rotations, it was a head-scratcher as to why the team offered him a lucrative extension back in 2023. Nnaji actually inked a four-year rookie contract extension worth $32 million. Even since then, Nnaji has yet to show signs of any development, making him a trading piece.

Nnaji is a stretch big man who can space the floor which should prove to be valuable for other NBA teams. The Nuggets can also use him to acquire any role player who can bode well for Malone's rotation and Jokic's style of play.

Julian Strawther

Julian Strawther is arguably the most promising young player on the Nuggets roster. Furthermore, it's safe to say that Malone will be relying on him to make a leap in the 2024-2025 season. But while he is showing some tremendous upside, the Nuggets can also use him to lure teams who are keen on unloading a superstar. Strawther could be the missing piece that could get a trade executed.

By now, the Nuggets have realized that they have a generational duo in Jokic and Murray, especially after bringing a championship banner in 2023. This means that they must do everything in their means to maximize their championship window by providing them with a solid supporting cast. Unfortunately, if a solid veteran or star becomes available, it won't be surprising if Strawther becomes part of the deal in order to upgrade the team's championship hopes.

Strawther is entering his sophomore season after a quiet first year in the NBA. Given the Nuggets' underwhelming bench, Strawther needs to step up big time if he wants to play consistent minutes under Malone's watch. Otherwise, sending him to another team for a more productive role player would be a feasible option for the championship-contending Nuggets.