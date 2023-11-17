While the Nuggets have been living up to their championship caliber ways, a trade can help put Denver over the top.

Following their NBA Championship victory, the Denver Nuggets are off to a great start to their 2023-24 season. The Nuggets currently sit at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 9-2, including a record of 2-0 in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Right now the Nuggets are one of the most dominant teams in the NBA, and there aren't many glaring issues. With the injury to Jamal Murray keeping him sidelined for the majority of November, and perhaps longer, maybe the Nuggets could look to trade for a player or two to help improve their depth.

Let's take a look at some potential trade targets for the Nuggets early in the 2023-24 season.

PG Alex Caruso – Chicago Bulls

Yes, it is early in the season, but it seems like the Bulls aren't going to be making a serious run at a championship this year, let alone the playoffs. They're currently 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-8 record. If their season continues to trend this way, perhaps the Bulls will look into offloading some of their players in exchange for draft picks.

Behind Murray, the Nuggets point guards are Reggie Jackson and Collin Gillespie. In Murray's absence, Jackson has been a serviceable point guard for the Nuggets. Obviously, it will be a bit hard to replace Murray's clutch abilities, but the Nuggets might need to find someone who could perform a bit better than Jackson and Gillespie. This is no knock against Jackson or Gillespie, but the Nuggets just need a little bit more. Perhaps a player who can play a more complimentary role to Nikola Jokic.

Caruso could be an intriguing trade target for the Nuggets.

Caruso is known for his defensive tenacity, and would be a nice addition to an already great Nuggets defense. Caruso's versatility on offense could also be a valuable asset for the Nuggets. He has shown the ability to play both guard positions effectively and can contribute as a facilitator and scorer. His willingness to make the extra pass would fit well within the Nuggets' offensive system, which emphasizes ball movement, unselfish play, and complimentary basketball.

Caruso is also no stranger to an NBA Championship, as he was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers 2020 championship-winning team.

The Nuggets could most likely acquire Caruso for a relatively low price, and he could be a good “insurance” type player if Murray's injury lingers throughout the season.

SG Immanuel Quickley – New York Knicks

The Nuggets currently have a plethora of young talent at shooting guard including Jalen Pickett, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson. Also on the bench is veteran Justin Holiday. Despite this depth, head coach Michael Malone has yet to really commit to any of them, and all of their minutes really fluctuate.

If Malone is unwilling to firmly commit to any of the young and inexperienced guys, perhaps the Nuggets could go after a guy like Quickley, who has firmly established himself as the sixth man with the Knicks.

Quickley is currently averaging 15 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on the season so far. His ability to score efficiently and create his own shot would also complement the Nuggets' offensive style. Like Caruso, Quickley has a type of versatility that the Nuggets could most likely benefit from. Plus, his ability to play point guard could also be a benefit.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the current starting shooting guard for the Nuggets, so Quickley's role would likely be a off the bench, in relief of Caldwell-Pope type of role.

Quickley and the Knicks were unable to reach a contract extension this offseason, so he is set to be a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. While the Nuggets likely wouldn't be looking to sign him long-term, he'd still be a nice addition to help work toward another championship this season.