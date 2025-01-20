ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the NBA collide on Sunday when the Denver Nuggets (25-16) travel to face the Orlando Magic (23-20). It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Magic prediction and pick.

While both teams struggle with injuries, the Nuggets have been healthier lately. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray have recently returned to the lineup, leading to a 5-1 run in its past six games. Denver is coming off a 133-113 win over the struggling Miami Heat on Friday.

The Magic have been worse for wear and continue to deal with key absences. However, they recently welcomed Paolo Banchero's return. They still enter the matchup on a two-game skid, including a 121-94 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Here are the Nuggets-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Magic Odds

Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -310

Orlando Magic: +7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Magic

Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

TV: Altitude Sports and Fanduel Sports Network Florida

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Neither team is 100 percent healthy for this game but the Nuggets have more availability on their side. Orlando played without Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Jett Howard and Gary Harris in their last game with Banchero on a minutes restriction. That limited Jamahl Mosley's backcourt rotation to Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Black and Trevelin Queen.

The Nuggets are typically beaten in the backcourt. Denver allows opposing guards 67.9 points per game, the sixth-most in the league. The Nuggets also rank bottom-10 in opponent drives per game, assists per game and points in the paint. Without Suggs, the Magic struggled to get to those areas against the Celtics.

Orlando will be especially shorthanded if Goga Bitadze misses another game. The Georgian has been the anchor of the team's defense, ranking eighth in the league in blocks per game. Without him, the Magic will have their hands full with Jokic in the middle. Denver has covered the spread in five of its last six games.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Even before the injuries to Suggs, Wagner and Banchero, the Magic were already running at the slowest pace in the league. Since the injuries to their star trio, Mosley has honed in even more on the defensive end.

While the Nuggets run at the fifth-fastest pace, they can be prone to playing to their opponent's tempo. No team is better at slowing a game down and forcing teams to play in the halfcourt than Orlando. Denver leads the league in fastbreak points per game with 19.1, but the Magic turned the ball over just eight times against the Celtics. They allow just 13.2 fastbreak points per game, fifth in the league.

As a top-five defensive team, the Magic allow the second-fewest points in the paint and the fewest assists per game. Denver's Jokic-powered offense relies on both of those aspects. In games when neither team reaches 120 points, the Nuggets are just 4-8.

Final Nuggets-Magic Prediction & Pick

Despite similar records, these two teams are trending in opposite directions. The Magic are merely treading water without most of their offensive production while the Nuggets are finally getting healthy.

Denver is just 20-20-1 ATS on the year but has been much better lately. They have covered in nine of their past 12 games, a ridiculous 75 percent hit rate. Orlando is coming off a 27-point loss against a similarly aggressive Boston defense, a game in which they visibly had no answers given its current roster.

Without Wagner and Suggs, the Magic are practically putting the entire load of their offense on Banchero's shoulders. Banchero has been impressive since returning but most of his scoring has been either at the charity stripe or behind the arc. He now has to face the athleticism and physicality of Gordon, against whom he has historically struggled. Gordon is still dealing with a minutes restriction, but so has Banchero.

Final Nuggets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -7.5 (-114)