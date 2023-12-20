Both teams come in off wins in their first meeting of the season.

We're here with a betting prediction and pick for today's cross-conference action in the NBA. We'll head north of the border for this next game as the Denver Nuggets (18-10) will visit the Toronto Raptors (11-15). Both teams are coming in off wins and looking to build momentum. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nuggets-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are currently third in the Northwest Division and they've fallen a half-game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder. They've won three of their last four games and are coming off a massive 130-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks most recently. With their squad fully healthy, they'll look to establish themselves again in the West.

The Toronto Raptors are currently fifth in the Atlantic Division and they're slowly falling out of the Eastern Conference race with each loss. They've gone just 3-7 in their last 10 games, but they've got some momentum ahead of this one after a 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets. They'll look to defend home court as short underdogs.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Raptors Odds

Denver Nuggets: -4 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: +4 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Altitude Sports, YouTube Primetime, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver's last win was an important one as it marked their second victory over the Dallas Mavericks in just as many games on the season. It was also a big game for Jamal Murray who led the way with 22 points. It was a rather quiet scoring night for Nikola Jokic, but he managed to contribute with nine rebounds and conducted the offense with seven assists. The return of Murray has taken a ton of pressure off of Jokic to score the basketball and they're fully capable of winning when he's finding his shot. Expect them to slowly return to their peak form as Murray tries to return to his form from a season ago.

The Denver Nuggets will have to be disciplined down low and grab rebounds with conviction against the Raptors. Toronto plays with a ton of hustle on the defensive end of the floor, so it'll be up to the Nuggets to match their intensity. Aaron Gordon has been a massive glass cleaner for them all year. He's listed as ‘probable' ahead of this game, so him playing will give the Nuggets a big boost in the rebounding department. They may have some trouble on offense against the long wings of the Raptors, but expect the Nuggets to have the overall edge if they can be the more physical team in the paint.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors capitalized during their last game over Charlotte as the Hornets were down four of their starting players. The Raptors advanced to 8-7 at home with the 15-point win as Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam led the way for them with 49 combined points. They've been the main motors for this offense over the last 10 games and they've seen success beating teams as betting favorites. However, when listed as the underdogs, Toronto has managed to go just 4-10 while failing to keep their games close. They'll have a tall task facing the defending champs for the first time this season, but they stand a chance to get this win at home on the back of their defense.

Despite forcing themselves into turnover troubles, the Raptors make up for it in the rebounding department with their hustle mentality. Their offense is predicated on driving to the hoop and forcing content, so they should have players in the posts ready to clean up any missed shots. Scottie Barnes has been great for them on offense and does just as much on the defensive end, making him one of the better two-way players in the East. Look for the Raptors to focus on turning defense into offense as they try to get this win.

Final Nuggets-Raptors Prediction & Pick

With this betting spread close in the first meeting of the season between these two teams, we should be in for a fun matchup between two talented defenses and fundamental offenses. Both teams will be healthy and we'll see Toronto try to win another game at home as underdogs. If Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam can both explode for another big game, the Raptors could have the scoring edge throughout this game.

However, Jamal Murray is officially back for the Nuggets and they instantly become championship contenders with him returning to his form. If Aaron Gordon is able to suit up for them, they should have enough muscle down low to shut down the driving style of the Raptors offense. For our prediction, we'll roll with the Denver Nuggets to cover this spread on the road.

Final Nuggets-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -4 (-110)