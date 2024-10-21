The United States Women's National Team and the soccer world in general said goodbye to a legend of the game Sunday. USWNT mainstay and Gotham FC captain Kelley O'Hara bid farewell to the over 10,000 fans at Red Bull Arena as her career on the pitch comes to a close.

O'Hara announced earlier this year her plans to retire. She played her last match on Sept. 8, the same day fellow USWNT star Alex Morgan played her final professional game.

Morgan and O'Hara are close and had similar careers throughout the past two decades. Morgan shared a heartfelt message with her longtime friend and teammate on Instagram.

“Only few really got a front row seat to your career and I was one of those lucky ones,” Morgan said. “We shared so many experiences and have so many memories together that I’ll always be grateful for. You’ve made it look easy when it’s been everything but that.

Happy retirement Kel! I love you sm!”

Morgan was present Sunday while O'Hara addressed the crowd before Gotham FC's final NWSL regular season home match.

“This game has given me so much. It has been the greatest joy,” O’Hara said, per The Athletic. “I think everybody in this building knows how amazing the game of soccer is and how beautiful the game is, but the reality is, the game would be nothing without the people who are a part of it and who make it, and that’s how I feel about my career.”

O'Hara said she is thankful for the relationships she built during her career. She'll remember that most from her 15-year professional career.

Kelly O'Hara made 160 appearances for the USWNT, helping the Stars and Stripes win two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal. She appeared in four World Cups and three Olympic Games. O'Hara won two NWSL championships at the club level and became the first free agent in league history when she signed with Gotham FC in 2023.