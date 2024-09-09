In an emotionally charged final NWSL appearance, Alex Morgan, one of the great U.S. Women's Soccer Team (USWNT) players, bid farewell to her illustrious career, leaving fans and teammates moved by her heartfelt departure. As she walked off the field, surrounded by her San Diego Wave FC teammates and serenaded by a standing ovation from the crowd, Morgan’s legacy as a cornerstone of women’s soccer was vividly celebrated.

Morgan announced her retirement through a video shared on her X, formerly Twitter, account, marking the end of an era for the USWNT and the sport at large.

In her announcement, Morgan expressed a deep sense of fulfillment and clarity about her decision, stating, “I'm retiring. And I have so much clarity about this decision. I'm so happy to be able to finally tell you. It has been a long time coming… This decision wasn't easy.”

Alex Morgan leaves a legacy to be celebrated and emulated

A two-time Women’s World Cup champion, Morgan has been a pivotal figure in USWNT's storied success. Over her career, she has played in sixteen Olympic games and scored six goals in those games, helping lead the team to two World Cups. Morgan's prowess was not limited to international play; her impact was equally felt in the NWSL, where she consistently showcased her skill and leadership, making significant contributions to the teams she played for, including the San Diego Wave FC.

In the NWSL, Morgan’s stats speak volumes of her dominance on the field. She has been among the league's top scorers season after season, combining her quick pace and strategic awareness to outsmart defenders and find the back of the net. Her World Cup performances have been equally impressive, with Morgan scoring in crucial games, further cementing her status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Fans reacted to her retirement on social media.

@Bullrun_Gravano on X said, “One of the best we've ever had.” @albert_ce followed that up by saying, “A legend bows out. Thank you, Alex Morgan, for all the incredible moments on the pitch!” “One of the best we've ever had.”“A legend bows out. Thank you, Alex Morgan, for all the incredible moments on the pitch!”

Beyond her on-field achievements, Morgan has been a relentless advocate for women’s sports. She noted in her retirement announcement the strides made toward global investment in women's sports, a cause she has passionately supported.

“Giving my all in the relentless push in global investment in women's sports because we deserve that,” Morgan reflected on her efforts off the pitch.

Her personal life also echoed sentiments of joy and a forward-looking perspective as she revealed another delightful news. “Charlie is going to be a big sister. I am pregnant.” This news adds to her joyous transition from the soccer field to focusing more on family, an aspect she holds dearly.

Alex Morgan’s retirement turns a page in soccer history, leaving behind a legacy defined by excellence, advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to the sport and its future. As the crowd cheered and her teammates hugged her on that memorable day, it was clear that Morgan had given the sport her all, and in return, she received the adoration and respect fitting for a true legend of the game.