Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger face off in their final match at the NWSL Championship, ending illustrious careers in a poignant showdown

As the NWSL gears up for its Championship showdown, the stage is set for a poetic final act featuring Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger, two giants of women's soccer. OL Reign's victory over the top-ranked San Diego Wave propelled them into the title match, offering Rapinoe, a two-time Women's World Cup winner and 2019 Ballon d'Or recipient, a grand curtain call to her illustrious career.

The U.S.'s early World Cup exit this year marked a somber chapter for Rapinoe, but the Olympic gold medalist has the chance to conclude on a high note as OL Reign faces Gotham FC in the NWSL Championship on Saturday. The title match is not just a clash of teams but also a farewell to two revered veterans, with Krieger, Rapinoe's former national teammate, also set to retire.

Rose Lavelle, OL Reign midfielder and USWNT player, underlined the significance of the event.

“It's like the battle of the two people retiring,” said Lavelle said, via Reuters.”It seems a bit poetic that the championship game is ending with Krieger and Pinoe's last game.”

Despite a decorated career, the NWSL Championship trophy has been one accolade that has eluded Rapinoe.

Both the Seattle-based OL Reign and Gotham FC have had to defy the odds to reach this point, with the latter, a sixth-seeded team from New York/New Jersey, overcoming the reigning champions Portland Thorns in their semifinal.

Laura Harvey, OL Reign's coach, captured the sentimentality of the occasion, expressing that the impending retirements of Rapinoe and Krieger present a narrative beyond the game.

“The fairytale is Pinoe and Kriegs, it's a great story,” Harvey said. “”You don't write a better script than that.”

The championship is set to take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Saturday. Amidst the anticipation, the NWSL has also recognized the season's standouts. Krieger's excellence was affirmed through her inclusion in the NWSL Best XI.

“The Best XI distinction is a testament to the talent, grit and dedication with which each of these athletes competed all season long,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “The NWSL … congratulates them on achieving this incredible feat.”