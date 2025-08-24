Travis Kelce might have some bad blood with some of Taylor Swift's fans when the Kansas City Chiefs star didn't recognize a show that features her music.

Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) entered its third and final season this year, and throughout the seasons, Swift's music has been featured several times. As season three is close to its end, the Kansas City Chiefs used the show's most polarizing question: Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?

Belly, the main character of the popular coming-of-age drama, is in the middle of a love triangle and has to choose between her two love interests: introverted heartthrob Conrad or the outgoing and kind Jeremiah. The Chiefs asked several of the players if they were Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, to which Kelce cluelessly answered, “What?”

“TRAVIS. Your girlfriend is basically IN the show at this point!!! Cmon,” one fan teased.

“I know for a fact Travis knows,” one fan wrote who is convinced Travis is playing coy. “Taylor's songs are all over the show.”

“Travis don't do this to us. TayTay carries the show,” a fan pleaded.

To be fair, only one player knew some background on the characters which was Bailey Zappe who responded, “Team Conrad…Jeremiah cheated on Belly.”

After several of the Chiefs players were shown to be clueless about the show, a fan commented that some studying needs to be done: “Please schedule a team meeting. Time to send y'all film to review,” to which the official Chiefs account “liked.”

Kelce and Swift have been dating for two years and recently appeared on his New Heights podcast to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album is set to release on Oct. 3.

Take a look below at the Chiefs video and the songs that have been featured in TSITP:

Season one:

“Cruel Summer”

“Lover”

“False God”

“The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)”

“This Love (Taylor's Version)”

Season two:

“Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)”

“Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version)”

“Invisible String”

“Sweet Nothing”

“Delicate (Taylor's Version)”

“Snow on the Beach”

“Bigger Than the Whole Sky”

“Exile”

Season three (so far):