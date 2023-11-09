NWSL secures a major $60 million media deal with ESPN, Amazon, and others, promising widespread coverage for women's soccer through 2027.

The NWSL has announced a huge media rights deal that promises to amplify the league's visibility across a host of premier broadcasting platforms including ESPN, CBS Sports, Amazon Prime Video and Scripps Sports. The deal is worth $240 million over four years, or $60 million annual. A stark contrast to the league's current $1.5 million deal.

In a statement that highlights the optimistic horizon for the league, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman hailed the deal as a reset for the standards of women's sports valuation. The league's aspiration for growth and belief in its athletes were echoed by the commissioner, signaling a new era for the NWSL and its stakeholders, the Associated Press reported.

“These partners believe in our future. They believe in our players, they believe in what we can be,” Berman said. “We’re resetting the standards by which women’s sports can be valued.”

The new agreement, which extends through 2027, arrives as the current contract with CBS Sports approaches its conclusion this season. While the financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, the arrangement cements the future of women's soccer broadcast, with the NWSL championship set to be showcased on CBS between Gotham FC and OL Reign on Saturday night. CBS has reaffirmed its commitment to the NWSL, with Sean McManus, the chairman of CBS Sports, emphasizing the network’s dedication to the elevation of women's sports.

“Extending this partnership further demonstrates our commitment to elevating women’s sports as we continue to work hand-in-hand with the NWSL to highlight the world’s best women’s soccer players,” McManus said in a prepared statement.

In the 2023 season, Amazon Prime Video will inaugurate each weekend's play with a Friday night game, followed by a double-header on Scripps’ ION network every Saturday night. More than 20 games will be accessible to fans across ESPN's family of networks, including ESPN Deportes, ensuring a broad reach for the league.

Moreover, at least 21 regular-season games will be streamed live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network or CBS, expanding the league’s digital footprint and allowing for greater engagement with a digitally savvy audience.

The NWSL's partnership with Endeavor, a prominent sports and entertainment marketing firm with ties to the NHL and NFL, reinforces the league’s strategic approach to distribution and audience growth. Endeavor also serves as the league’s data and international streaming provider.

The positive momentum of viewership is evidenced by a 21% year-over-year increase reported by Berman, highlighting the growing appeal of women's soccer. This surge in viewership was personified by Megan Rapinoe's farewell match for OL Reign, which attracted a record audience, both on television and in the stadium, marking it as the most-watched regular-season NWSL game to date.