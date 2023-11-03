Gotham FC's Nighswonger excels as a fullback, leading the team's offensive surge into the NWSL semifinals against Portland Thorns.

Gotham FC’s Jenna Nighswonger is redefining the role of a fullback in the NWSL, under the guidance of head coach Juan Carlos Amoros. The former Florida State forward, who was initially drafted as a potential threat up top, has settled into the fullback position, embracing an attack-focused style of play that has become a hallmark of Amoros' strategy for the team.

With Gotham FC's tactical evolution this season, the team has seen a dramatic turnaround from last year's performance, progressing to the semifinals after finishing as one of the lowest-ranked teams previously. Nighswonger’s versatility has been central to this shift, with her playing a crucial part in the team's 2-0 victory over North Carolina Courage in the quarterfinals.

Nighswonger, who has played 21 games this season, has shown a keen ability to initiate attacks from the wings, a responsibility that comes naturally to her given her attacking background.

“Playing at fullback doesn't limit me to defensive actions. I can contribute to the midfield and forward roles, which I find exhilarating,” Nighswonger said in a press conference on Nov. 2, as reported by Pardeep Cattery of CBS Sports.

While thriving offensively, Jenna Nighswonger admits that she is still honing her defensive game, something she is actively working on with the help of her experienced teammates. This growth is important as Gotham FC prepares to face the Portland Thorns in the semifinals of the NWSL Championship. The Thorns are a team that has boasted the most goals in the regular season but also has vulnerabilities that Gotham’s attacking players could exploit.

Gotham FC is taking no chances in their preparation for the upcoming challenge. They've arrived in Portland well ahead of Sunday's game to adjust to the time difference and to ensure that players returning from international duties are well-rested and cohesive as a unit.

Nighswonger also emphasized the team's focus on their own game rather than getting preoccupied with Portland's strengths.

“I think we're not trying to focus too much on the other opponent, more focusing on ourselves,” Nighswonger said. “Just knowing that if we're controlling what we can control, we can give Portland a good game but we can't worry too much about the opponent or anything. We have to focus on ourselves.”