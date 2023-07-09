NJ NY Gotham and Portland Thorns lock horns in the NWSL! Catch the NWSL odds series here, featuring our NJ NY Gotham-Portland Thorns prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Goths (6-4-4) are currently on a two-game unbeaten run. Their current record gives them enough time to prepare for the first-round playoffs. The Bats are hoping to get a positive result here at the Red Bull Arena to dispel any bad performance they had previously.

The Thorns (7-4-3) have the second-best record in the entire National Women's Soccer League. With back-to-back 1-0 losses to Reign and Kansas City Current, the Thorns hope to get back on winning ways by playing to a victory in their first road game this July.

Here are the NJ NY Gotham-Portland Thorns soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NWSL Odds: NJ NY Gotham-Portland Thorns Odds

NJ NY Gotham: +180

Portland Thorns: +125

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -146

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch NJ NY Gotham vs. Portland Thorns

TV: MSG, Paramount

Stream: MSG, Paramount+, NWSLSoccer.com., DAZN

Time: 5:30 PM ET/ 2:30 PM PT

Why NJ NY Gotham Can Beat Portland Thorns

Gotham FC currently holds the fifth position in the league table with 22 points earned from 14 games played. Aside from the visitors, North Carolina, Reign, and Washington occupy the upper posts on the ladder. The Goths are aiming to extend their unbeaten streak to three league games.

During Gotham's 0-0 draw with Angel City, midfielder McCall Zerboni made her 211th appearance in the NWSL (regular season and playoffs), tying her with Lauren Barnes for the most matches played in league history. The next closest player is Jess McDonald with 192 matches played. New York also had 11 shots, five corner kicks, and three big chances in the game but can only shoot blanks. Sadly, Jenna Nighswonger and Nealy Martin received yellow cards in the game.

Analyzing this fixture has been challenging, but considering Gotham's strong defensive record at home, a draw seems likely. Gotham FC Women has established a strong defensive presence, conceding only two goals in their last six matches. In their recent matches, Gotham FC Women has drawn 5 out of their last 11 games.

Out of the previous encounters between these two teams, five out of the last 20 matches have ended in a draw. In their last six home games across all competitions, Gotham FC has suffered only one loss (with three wins and two draws), and they have conceded just two goals during that period. This defensive performance represents the fewest goals conceded in a span of six home games in the club's history. In recent matches, Gotham FC Women has scored a total of 11 goals when playing at home. Over the last 15 matches, they have scored 11 goals while conceding 24 goals.

There are several absences in Juan Carlos Amoros' squad. Imani Dorsey, Sabrina Flores, Taylor Smith, and Taryn Torres are out with injuries while Kristen Edmonds is questionable with a lower leg problem. Bruninha, Sinead Farrelly, Ifeoma Onumonu, Kristie Mewis, Kelley O’Hara, and Lynn Williams are also not available as they prepare for the Women's World Cup.

Jenna Nighswonger is expected to lead the line, and she hopes to add to her two-goal tally in this match. 11 players have made a goal or assist for the Bats. Gotham hopes that its 2-2-2 record at home improves.

Why Portland Thorns Can Beat NJ NY Gotham

Portland currently holds the second position in the league table with 25 points obtained from 14 games played. Only North Carolina has more points than the Thorns, but Portland boasts the honor of having the most goals this season at 33 and a +14 goal differential.

The Thorns are aiming to secure a third victory in five games with a positive outcome. Portland's battle with Kansas City Current last timeout ended in a 1-0 loss decided at half-time. Meghan Klingenberg's yellow card was followed by a 36th-minute penalty goal by Michelle Cooper. Portland was in control the whole game, posting 60% ball possession, 26 total shots, nine shots on target, and nine corner kicks. However, Portland cannot buy a goal in the match.

In their recent away games, Portland Thorns Women has drawn nine out of their last 20 matches. Portland Thorns Women has scored a total of 33 goals in their away matches. In the last 15 matches, Portland Thorns Women has scored 33 goals and conceded 28 goals in the last 17 matches. Moreover, Portland has showcased its attacking prowess this season, having attempted 285 shots in league play, with 111 of those shots on target. No other NWSL team has reached 200 shots or 70 shots on target in the 2023 season.

In their previous 12 encounters with Gotham in all competitions, Portland has remained undefeated, winning six matches and drawing six, which includes a penalty shoot-out win in the 2021 Challenge Cup Final. During the last season, the Thorns scored a total of eight goals in two games against Gotham, resulting in an average of 4.0 goals per game, which is tied for Portland's highest average against a single team in a single season. Portland Thorns Women has scored a total of 33 goals in their away matches. In the last 15 matches, Portland Thorns Women has scored 33 goals and conceded 28 goals in the last 17 matches.

Since the start of the previous season, Kelli Hubly, a defender for Portland, has been a starter in 46 games and has played a total of 4093 minutes in all competitions for the Thorns. Among all NWSL competitions in the past two years, only Kaleigh Kurtz from North Carolina has more starts (47) and minutes played (4192).

For the side of Mike Norris, the likes of Janine Beckie, Lauren Kozal, and Becky Sauerbrunn are absent due to knee and heel injuries. Crystal Dunn, Rocky Rodríguez, Christine Sinclair, Sophia Smith, and Hina Sugita are out as they prepare for the Women's World Cup. Portland will be put in a challenge, as their 3-2-2 record on the road is the fourth-best record in the league.

A huge down spike in goal-scoring affects Portland, which is why the likes of Morgan Weaver, Meghan Klingenberg, Natalia Kuikka, and Olivia Moultrie are expected to stand up and improve. Samantha Coffey has six assists to lead all players and she will be a formidable presence in the midfield.

Final NJ NY Gotham-Portland Thorns Prediction & Pick

Portland Thorns will continue to be dominant in this fixture. Both teams will exchange goals at some point but the visitors will get the extra edge.

Final NJ NY Gotham-Portland Thorns Prediction & Pick: Portland Thorns (+125), Over 2.5 goals (-146)