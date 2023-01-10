By James Kay · 2 min read

The NWSL announced yesterday it has banned former coaches Paul Riley, Christy Holly, Rory Dames and Richie Burke for life after they were at the center of league-wide sexual harassment investigation. This comes after a joint investigation report was released last month detailing the extent of abuse across the league.

“The league will continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first,” NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. “Those actions are fundamental to the future of our league, especially as we build a league that strengthens our players’ ability to succeed and prosper on and off the pitch.”

The league has also given former Utah Royals FC coach Craig Harrington and former Gotham GM Alyse LaHue two-year employment bans.

The NWSLPA released a statement about this “critical” point for the league and its steps towards re-establishing its trust with the players and fans.

“Today, the NWSL announced disciplinary sanctions for Clubs and individuals who committed or enabled misconduct since the league began in 2013. This marks a critical step towards holding clubs and team leaders accountable for their actions, or inactions, that compromised and betrayed player safety.

“People in positions of power who have perpetrated harm on Players have been relieved of their duties, banned from the League, suspended or fined.”

On top of the bans, the Chicago Red Stars were fined $1.5m while the Portland Thorns were given a $1m fine. Both teams are in the process of being sold.