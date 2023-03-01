Though Ava Raine – who now goes by just Ava – isn’t what you would call a featured player on NXT, she has found a nice niche as a member of Schism, the spooky group led by Joe Gacy who have taken particular pleasure in giving Thea Hail and the members of Chase U a hard time over the past few weeks.

When asked about what it was like to see Dwayne Johnson’s daughter debut in NXT, Tamina, Ava’s aunt, had nothing but kind things to say in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Man, that girl… I have known her since Dani was pregnant with her.” Tamina said via Fightful. “That’s how long I’ve known Simone. This is how it is. This girl, she has been there at every single… bro, I don’t know if you remember this but her and [Aunt] will be at front row behind commentators and everything, this is how it works. They’re at every single show. This girl has been there through her whole life. Now to see her come and debut… I was with my [Aunt] at the time and we were watching here in LA and when we watched her debut, I mean, we just flipped. That’s something different brother. When you have your niece, who has been there watching your career, and you’re seeing this girl grow up and be the woman that she is today, you can’t help but be so totally proud of her. My girls are my everything. Simone, I have that relationship with her and I look at her as like a daughter to me too in that way. It was awesome, she was great. She did amazing. You can not be more proud of a family member in that way. You just get proud, you just get really really proud.”

While Ava Raine has never worked a match for NXT on television or at a house show, she still has found ways to help progress storylines in a positive way, with a bout against Thea Hail very much a possibility at Stand and Deliver or maybe even RoadBlock.

Ava Raine has a spot in The Bloodline if she wants it.

While Raine may have a home in Schism, at least for now in NXT, some fans have wondered if the day could come when The Rock’s daughter joins his family, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns on the main roster as part of The Bloodline. Fortunately, TMZ asked Jimmy how he felt about Raine’s WWE debut and the less confrontational Uso let it be known that he appreciates what he’s seen so far.

“Shout out to her…anyway the family can get it, I’m all for it. I’m ready to see what she do. I’m ready for her to pop off and represent The Bloodline. So, either way, whether it’s down there [NXT], up on the main roster, I’m with it, I’m all for it. We’re all family, bro. We all look out for her. I’m sure she’s got the whole squad on her side, the whole family, her dad, us, the cousins. I’m sure if she reaches out, we got her.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmy was then asked if Raine would ever become a member of The Bloodline, to which Uso gave a very interesting response.

“We’ll see, bro. It’s always an open door. We’ll keep it at that, but the sky’s the limit. You gotta put your work in here, and I’m sure she’s got the workhorse in her like we all do. It runs deep in the blood, and I’m excited for her future. I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

Wow, well there you go: if The Bloodline makes it out of WrestleMania 39 in one piece, there’s a very real chance Raine could eventually join the group’s ranks… if she wants to. Based on her comments in the past, however, that is anything but a guarantee.

“Blood relatives cannot guarantee a united family…but The Schism can be counted on,” Raine said on an episode of NXT.



Fortunately, Jimmy had a comment on that too in his TMZ interview, telling the reporter that, “Schism’s throwin’ up the twos, Uce. We throwin’ up the ones. You know what I’m sayin’?”

What does the future hold for Raine and The Bloodline? Right now, it’s impossible to know, but considering everything WWE has on the books over the next few months, from RoadBlock to Stand and Deliver, and the two nights of WrestleMania 39, it’s clear there’s the potential for a ton of changes just over the horizon.