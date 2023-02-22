One week removed from defending Shawn Michaels’ honor in a match with disgruntled NXT standout Grayson Waller – a win that saw Waller get so upset that he was thrown out of the show for going at the Heartbreak Kid – Tyler Bate decided to take to the NXT ring to cut a promo on his general excitement surrounding his future on the gold and white brand.

Delivering a message to his “Big, Strong, Bois and Girls,” Bate described his journey, his hopes, and his dreams within the promotion in a lengthy promo without much real substance before who but The Schism emerged from the back to interrupt the “Big Strong Boi” and maybe, just maybe recruit him to their side?

“We gave Thea just a glimpse of what life could be like with us,” Joe Gacy said. “And maybe you would like to see the power of our division right now? Heed our message.”

“You are all alone,” Ava Raine added. “But we are four roots, one tree.”

Fortunately, Bate wasn’t alone, as the entirety of Chase U, Andre Chase, Thea Hail, and Duke Hudson, emerged from back to help out, leading into their scheduled bout against The Dyad.

So what gives? Is The Schism looking to add Bate to their ranks? Or was this simply an attempt to mess with Chase U before their match? We may never know, as Bate and Schism didn’t interact for the remainder of the show, and the former’s only other segment was with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, which hinted at a potential future match for the NXT World Championship down the line.