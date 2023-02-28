After hijacking the ending of last week’s edition of NXT with a surreal channel-changing spot, Shawn Michaels has officially let Grayson Waller know that he isn’t allowed on television for the final NXT of the month of February.

Now granted, will Waller actually stay off of television, or does he have some sort of trick up his sleeve to make the lives of the NXT production staff all the more tricky? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, Waller took to Instagram Live to discuss his predicament and take questions from his fans. When asked, “Why is Mr. Michaels such a hater?” Waller clapped back with an incredible response.

“Unfortunately, Grayson Waller isn’t a Mr. Michaels guy,” Waller said. “You know, I’m not some former college athlete with no charisma, I’m not a flop from the UK, I’m not a micro wrestler who reminds Shawn of himself, and I don’t have a famous wrestling dad.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oh no, Waller is definitely going to be on NXT isn’t he, with some sort of wacky, Animaniacs-style scheme to further get under the feathers of Mr. Michaels. With an interaction between the duo already scheduled for RoadBlock, the prospects of some sort of match between Waller and The Heartbreak Kid, as crazy as it may sound, could actually happen at Stand and Deliver, which might just be the weirdest match of the entire WrestleMania Weekend. If that happens, fans will be in for… well, it’s hard to say exactly what to expect, but it will certainly be… something.