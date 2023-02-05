Chase U entered NXT Vengeance Day with everything to gain and nothing to lose. Winning their spot into the four-way tag team match via the New Day Tag Team Invitational, Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thia Hail wanted to make Michael Jordan proud and leave the Queen City with gold around their waist.

Unfortunately, the boys of Gallus didn’t want to let that happen, and in a four-way match featuring plenty of flash, fun, and fervor, the meat and potatoes team with an incredible NXT UK pedigree beat the beans out of the other six men in the contest on their way to an American edition of their championship reign. After getting into a war with Chase inside the ring, the New Day came through with their eyes on retaining their prize – and spot on weekly NXT TV – but in the end, it just didn’t work out as planned. No, after wiping out Kingston, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang turned their attention to Xavier Woods, who tried his best to keep his team’s run alive but ultimately ate a finisher for the 1-2-3.

What gives? Why go from the most fun team in NXT to arguably the least fun, Shawn Michaels, especially when the Gallus boys quite literally need subtitles for their promos? Does Paul “Triple H” Levesque see something in Coffey and Wolfgang that he’d like on the main roster? Or does this have more to do with the eventual launch of NXT Europe? Either way, NXT is now Gallus country, and the rest of the roster has to plan accordingly after Vengeance Day.