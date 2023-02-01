Heading into the go-home edition of NXT, there was one spot left in New Days’ Vengeance Day Tag Team Invitational, with two other teams, Pretty Deadly and Gallus, having already secured their spots on the “Premium Live Event” card.

Three teams entered the main event of the show, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler of The Dyad, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, and Andre Chase & Duke Hudson of Chase U, with a hope to secure a spot in the main event, but really, The Schism felt like the favorite for the match due to their numbers advantage on the outside, with Joe Gacy and Ava Raine roaming around the ring versus just Thea Hail for the other two teams.

Though the match started off fairly even, with all three teams getting in some action, Chase rapidly found himself on the wrong side of an all-out assault by Reid and Fowler, having to tag out to Enofe and Blade to avoid getting pinned by Gacy’s smily-faced friends. Fortunately, Chase U were able to rally thanks in no small part to Hail absolutely blasting Raine in the face by pulling her off of the ring apron, and in the end, Andre and Hudson secured the W with a fratliner on James Drake for the 1-2-3.

And just like that, the Invitational was set; Chase U will wrestle Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and New Day for the belts in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Vengeance Day. Let’s hope the student section travels well, as Chase U will need every bit of help they can to secure the strap.