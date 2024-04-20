Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on April 20, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – April 20, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on April 20, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Red Herring Warning: There is a massive red herring in this one. “Words beginning with an animal” is not a category.
Yellow Category: The words in this category are all ways to refer to nonsense.
Green Category: People who are familiar with athletics might be familiar with the words in this category.
Blue Category: It might not be in season right now, but these are all things you would wear if you wanted to show up as something of infernal descent.
Purple Category: Cheers to the Boy and Girl Scouts: these are all things you would have familiarized or mastered while learning how to be always prepared.
NYT Connections Answers Today – April 20, 2024
Yellow Category: Balderdash
- Bunk, Crock, Hogwash, Horsefeathers
Green Category: Track and Field Equipment
- Baton, Hammer, Hurdle, Pole
Blue Category: Parts of a Devil Costume
- Goatee, Horns, Pitchfork, Tail
Purple Category: Types of Knots
- Bend, Bowline, Hitch, Sheepshank
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
