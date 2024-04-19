Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on April 19, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – April 19, 2024
If you’re looking for the NYT Connections Hints and Answers for April 18, 2024, find that here.
Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on April 19, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Red Herring Warning: There aren’t a lot of Red Herrings today, but to save you one attempt: computer commands are not part of today’s categories.
Yellow Category: The words in this category are actions most likely to be done in a children’s art class, but adults can do these too, especially the creative ones.
Green Category: These are all produced by a journalist or a poet, and other professions adjacent to those.
Blue Category: Jewelers will find the words in today’s Blue Category incredibly familiar in their line of work.
Purple Category: The words in today’s Purple Category all come after a certain letter. When paired with this letter, they form terms that are commonly used to refer to something positive (except one). The odd one out here is a nickname for a certain sporting legend.
NYT Connections Answers Today – April 19, 2024
Yellow Category: Attach With Adhesive
- Adhere, Glue, Paste, Stick
Green Category: Published Lines
- Copy, Text, Words, Writing
Blue Category: Diamond Qualities
- Carat, Clarity, Color, Cut
Purple Category: A-___
- List, OK, Plus, Rod
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.