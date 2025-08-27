On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce made headlines when his engagement with pop star Taylor Swift was announced. Swift and Kelce have been the subject of a media frenzy ever since they were first spotted together two years ago and are now ready to tie the knot.

This occurs just as the Chiefs prepare for another NFL season, which is slated to begin in just over a week.

Kelce is no doubt aware that he is no longer the same player that he was during the prime years of his career, and recently, he got 100% candid on how he is trying to get some of his trademark explosiveness back at the age of 35.

“I went down there after watching and feeling as how I got off the ball, how I was in and out of the breaks. What my top end speed was and I went to Tony and I was like I need to get my get off, off the ball a lot more explosive,” said Kelce, per New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. “And I need to get my top end speed back to where guys can respect me going past them. I think that’s going to help me out, and on top of that, working the fundamentals in terms of stride and just going through his regimen on how to get that out of the guys that are in the building with him.”

Tony refers to Kelce's trainer Tony Villani, whom he has worked with for years.

A potential issue for the Chiefs

The Chiefs' high-powered offense used to headlined by prime Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, creating a lethal duo that constantly torched opposing defenses.

However, with Kelce's decline and the looming suspension of Rashee Rice, the Chiefs could be in for another year of struggles at the wide receiver position, which likely won't help quarterback Patrick Mahomes break out of the statistical rough patch he's been in over the last couple of seasons.

In any case, the Chiefs are slated to kick off their new season on September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.