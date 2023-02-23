5 years after the release of Octopath Traveler, we finally get its sequel. With Octopath Traveler II’s download release date finally available, we are excited to run through the eight different characters and see each storyline unfold.

Octopath Traveler II Gameplay

Octopath Traveler II’s release date is on February 24 available for download. This game is a 2D-HD adventure that is a brand-new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over 3 million copies worldwide. It takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights. In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers namely Hikari Ku, Agnea Bristani, Partitio Yellowil, Osvald V. Vanstein, Temenos Mistral, Throne Anguis, Ochette, and Castti Florenzventure forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take. Embark on an adventure all your own.

Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers’ jobs and skills, and the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added to Octopath Traveler II.

Octopath Traveler II Characters

In true Octopath Traveler fashion, there are eight different characters with eight different storylines, personalities, and skills. Different adventures await the players with the eight characters that are available for play. Each is equipped with mysteries that would want you to play the game and move on to the next character. While we have yet to confirm what is to be seen in the game, we have listed below every playable character in Octopath Traveler II. What would you choose to accomplish first?

HIKARI KU

Your name is Hikari, and you are a warrior. Your tale begins in the desert region of Hinoeuma.

You are the younger prince of Ku, a nation ever at war, and worry for your people who have suffered greatly from the ceaseless battles.

Hoping to bring peace to your nation, you strike out on a journey for your like-minded allies…

“I pray for a world without conflict. Without bloodshed.”

Ability: Challenge

Challenge townspeople to duels and claim victory to learn skills to use in battle.

AGNEA BRISTANI

Your name is Agnea Bristarni, and you are a dancer. Your tale begins in the verdant region of the Leaflands.

Though a tavern dancer in a small village, you have big dreams for the future.

With hope in your heart and a spring in your step, you begin your journey to stardom…

“I’m going to become a star and bring smiles to people’s faces. Just like Mama.”

Ability: Allure

Bring townspeople wherever you may go and summon them in battle for support.

PARTITIO YELLOWIL

Your name is Partitio Yellowil, and you are a merchant. Your tale begins in the vast wastes of the Wildlands.

After witnessing the rise and fall of the pioneer town you call home, you set your gaze upon the horizon.

With dreams of bringing prosperity to all, you embark on a journey with only the scent of commerce to guide you…

“I’ll be back once I eliminate that devil called poverty from the world!”

Ability: Purchase



Obtain items from townspeople.

OSVALD V. VANSTEIN

Your name is Osvald V. Vanstein, and you are a scholar. Your tale begins in the snowswept reaches of the Winterlands.

You have been sentenced to life in prison for murdering your wife and daughter, and have since spent 1,879 days locked within a frigid cell.

Not even the bitter cold can extinguish the raging fire in your breast. And so you set out to exact your revenge…

“Harvey—the man who took everything from me— shall die by my hand. I swear it.”

Ability: Scrutinize

Glean information from townspeople.

TEMENOS MISTRAL

Your name is Temenos Mistral, and you are a cleric. Your tale begins in the mountainous region of the Crestlands.

Though easygoing in your duties as Inquisitor, that all changes the day a tragic incident takes place in the church.

Sensing that there is much more to the incident than meets the eye, you set out to solve the mystery left in its wake..

“Oh dear… I suppose it can’t be helped. After all, doubt is what I do.“

Ability: Guide

Lead a townsperson around. You must be at the appropriate level to succeed.

THRONÉ ANGUIS

Your name is Throné Anguis, and you are a thief. Your tale begins in a thrilling city in the Brightlands.

You are a member of the Blacksnakes, a thieves guild that controls the city from the shadows. Your job is to steal…and clean.

Determined to escape the cycle of bloodshed, you embark on a journey for the keys to your freedom…

“Not again… Not this stench. Every time I breathe it in, it feels as though my very lungs are rotting… The stench of blood.“

Ability: Steal

Steal townspeople’s belongings (with a given probability). Fail, and your reputation will suffer.

OCHETTE

Your name is Ochette, and you are a hunter. Your tale begins on the isle of Toto’haha alongside your fellow beastlings.

Despite your troubles with the human islanders, you live a carefree life. That is, until you learn of an encroaching calamity known as the Night of the Scarlet Moon.

Desperate to save your home, you set sail in search of those who can help…

“All right, Master Juvah. I’ll do it. I’ll find those Creatures of Legend and bring them back.”

Ability: Provoke

Challenge townspeople to battle. Fail, and your reputation will suffer.

CASTTI FLORENZ

Your name is Castti Florenz, and you are an apothecary. Your tale begins in a port town of the Harborlands.

Discovered adrift at sea, you awoke to the realization that you could not recall your own name. The only clues to your identity are your satchel and skills as an apothecary.

Unable to ignore the nagging feeling within you, you embark on a journey to recover what you lost…

“I need to rediscover who I am. And…there’s something else. Something important I’m forgetting…”

Ability: Inquire

Obtain information from townspeople. You must be at the appropriate level to succeed.

We are excited to see how Octopath Traveler II will bring forth new storylines that will make the journey more worthwhile. Will they be intersecting with one another and give different perspectives as a whole for the storyline of the game or will these stories be separate from one another and make you take great strides into forming a bigger picture. Regardless, it is expected to require a lot of play hours to accomplish. Given that the Octopath Traveler II is a lengthy JRPG to play, it might take a little while to acquire and get accustomed to the gameplay and its systems. One piece of advice that we will give is to play it scene per scene and just enjoy the storyline as you would with other games. As a fan of JRPGs, dive deep into the personalities and the stories that each character will be bringing forth and you would truly appreciate the art of the game. There are eight different stories to unravel and each with a unique appeal to all the players and fans.

Octopath Traveler II physical copies and downloads will be available by February 24. Make sure to check in every now and then for more news like Octopatch Traveler II Release Date updates, Octopath Traveler II Download news, and Octopath Traveler II tips and tricks available here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck!